Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Enjoy Their First Date Night After Welcoming Chicago West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took some kid-free time together over the weekend!

The new parents-of-three stepped out for their first date night since welcoming their baby girl, Chicago West, into the world on January 15.

They enjoyed a movie night on Saturday at Kanye's Calabasas, Calif., office where he threw a private screening for Damon Dash's Honor Up film, which 'Ye executive produced. They were joined by Dash, himself, as well as Pusha T, Claudia Jordan, Daniel Dneiko, A-Trak and Terrence J.

Kim looked chic in a pair of wide-legged, snakeskin pants with a matching pair of pointed-toe booties, which she topped off with a highlighter yellow sweater from the Yeezy supply. Kanye, on the other hand, looked casual in a dark grey shirt with a black jacket and black pants.