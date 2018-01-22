Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Enjoy Their First Date Night After Welcoming Chicago West

Splash News
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took some kid-free time together over the weekend!
The new parents-of-three stepped out for their first date night since welcoming their baby girl, Chicago West, into the world on January 15.
They enjoyed a movie night on Saturday at Kanye's Calabasas, Calif., office where he threw a private screening for Damon Dash's Honor Up film, which 'Ye executive produced. They were joined by Dash, himself, as well as Pusha T, Claudia Jordan, Daniel Dneiko, A-Trak and Terrence J.
Kim looked chic in a pair of wide-legged, snakeskin pants with a matching pair of pointed-toe booties, which she topped off with a highlighter yellow sweater from the Yeezy supply. Kanye, on the other hand, looked casual in a dark grey shirt with a black jacket and black pants.
"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim announced on her app the following day. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."
Chicago was born at 12:47 a.m. PT on Jan. 15, weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.
Kim also announced Chicago's name via her app on Friday, which had everyone asking: How did the pair decide on the unique moniker?
"Kanye came up with the name and Kim loved it the significance behind the name," a source explained to E! News. "It was a mutual decision, which they discussed and agreed upon together."
Another insider told us Kanye wanted to pay homage to his hometown and his late mother, who died in 2007.
"Kim loves the nickname, and North is already calling her Chi," the source added. "It's super cute."