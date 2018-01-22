Christina and Tarek El Moussa Finalize Their Divorce

Instagram
Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa have finalized their divorce, reps for the Flip or Flop stars confirm to E! News.
The former HGTV couple announced their separation back in Dec. 2016. "Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution," the duo told E! News at the time. "There was no violence and no charges were filed."
Christina and Tarek also told E! News back in 2016 that they began counseling to "sort out" their relationship after the incident. However, they decided to separate as they evaluate "the future of our marriage."
In Jan. 2017, Tarek filed for divorce from Christina. Months later, Christina responded to Tarek's divorce petition in Aug. 2017.
In court documents obtained by E! News over the summer, Christina asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two children, Taylor and Brayden. Additionally, she requested spousal support and that Tarek pays her attorney fees.
And it seems the former couple is ready to move on from their relationship. Since their split, Christina has been spending time with TV host Ant Anstead. A source confirmed to E! News in early January that the duo is an item.
Christina posted a picture over the weekend with Ant. "Lovely weekend away with this guy .... @ant_anstead #hmf," she captioned the photo.