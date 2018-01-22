Taylor Swift Sends Fans Flowers on Their Wedding Day After Unknowingly Playing a Special Part in the Proposal

GWR/Star Max/GC Images
Taylor Swift helped make this newlywed couple's wedding story even sweeter.
After nearly a decade in the making, high school sweethearts Alexas Gonzales—who goes by Lexi—and Brittany Lewis tied the knot in early January in their native Texas. Their wedding day got all the more sweeter when they got a special message from one of their favorite artists. As the pair explained on the wedding website, Swift had unknowingly played a part in their proposal.
"She ended her speech with the best line of all time," Lexi wrote of Brittany on the site. "As she got down on one knee she said...'So I talked to your dad, now it's time to pick out a white dress...will you marry me?'" The line was, of course, a reference to the star's hit track, "Love Story."
"Our song has always been 'Love story' by Taylor Swift so if you know the song you can see how adorable her saying that was!" Lexi added.
@LexiiLove08/Christina Elliot Photography
@LexiiLove08/Christina Elliot Photography
Unbeknownst to them, Swift had taken notice. On their wedding day, the couple got a surprise flower delivery with an even more shocking note.
"Lexi & Brittany, You have no idea how honored I am that 'Love Story' has been such a big part of your beautiful love story," the note read, as shared on Lexi's Twitter account. "I'm absolutely thrilled that Lexis said YES! Have the most magical wedding day and hopefully I can meet you both soon! Love, Taylor."
"Still In freaking shock that @taylorswift13 sent me and my amazing Hubby flowers on our wedding day!" Lexi tweeted. "#LoveStory #SinceHighSchool #WeddingOfTheYear."
Swift is known to shower those she's fond of with flowers, whether they're some of her beloved fans or fellow musicians. She sent arrangements to her "Look What You Made Me Do" backup dancers for helping to keep their big secret before the music video's big debut and to fellow hitmaker Cardi B after she reached the top of the charts with "Bodak Yellow."
Congratulations to the happy newlyweds!