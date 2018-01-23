Oscar Nominations 2018: View the Complete List of Nominees

Jeff Lipsky/ABC
Let's hope there's not another Best Picture mix-up...
Nominations for the 2018 Oscars were announced at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills Tuesday. The 90th Academy Awards will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, a half-hour earlier than prior telecasts. As previously announced, Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host (for the second consecutive year) and Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd are returning to produce.
"Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to [Cheryl Boone Isaacs], [Dawn Hudson] and the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favorite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd," Kimmel said in 2017. "If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!" (John Bailey has succeeded Boone Isaacs, who served a maximum four-year term in the role.)
Per tradition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' next ceremony will take place inside the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center. In addition to airing on ABC in the U.S., the Oscars will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.
Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis revealed this year's nominees.
Priyanka Chopra, Rosario Dawson, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Michelle Rodriguez, Zoe Saldana, Molly Shannon, Rebel Wilson and Michelle Yeoh took part in pre-taped category introductions.
Three hundred forty-one feature films were eligible for nomination this year.
Without further ado, here is the complete list of nominees:
Best Picture
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
Best Directing
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saiorse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Adapted Screenplay
James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name
Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist
Scott Frank, Michael Green and James Mangold, Logan
Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game
Dee Rees and Virgil Williams, Mudbound
Best Original Screenplay
Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Best Original Song
"Mighty River," Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson, Mudbound
"Mystery of Love," Sufjan Stevens, Call Me by Your Name
"Remember Me," Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Coco
"Stand Up for Something," Lonnrie R. Lynn and Diane Warren, Marshall
"This Is Me," Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, The Greatest Showman
Best Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Man in Aleopo
Strong Island
Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd.
Best Documentary Short Subject
Edith + Eddie, Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel
Heroin(e), Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon
Knife Skills, Thomas Lennon
Traffic Stop, Kate Davis and David Heilbroner
Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Best Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Best Film Editing
Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss, Baby Driver
Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya
Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water
Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick and Kazuhiro Tsuji, Darkest Hour
Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria & Abdul
Arjen Tuiten, Wonder
Best Original Score
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Production Design
Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley and Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water, Paul Denham Austerberry, Jeff Melvin and Shane Vieau
Best Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball, Kobe Bryant and Glen Keane
Garden Party, Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon
Lou, Dave Mullins and Dana Murray
Negative Space, Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata
Revolting Rhymes, Jan Lachauer and Jakob Schuh
Best Live Action Short Film
DeKalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk
The Eleven O'Clock, Josh Lawson and Derin Seale
My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr.
The Silent Child, Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton
Watu Wote/All of Us, Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen
Best Sound Editing
Baby Driver, Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Theo Green and Mark Mangini
Dunkirk, Alex Gibson and Richard King
The Shape of Water, Nelson Ferreira and Nathan Robitaille
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce and Matthew Wood
Jack English/Focus Features
Best Sound Mixing
Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis and Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth
Dunkirk, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten
The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier and Brad Zoern
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick and Stuart Wilson
Best Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049, Richard R. Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer and John Nelson
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick, Christopher Townsend and Guy Williams,
Kong: Skull Island, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus, Stephen Rosenbaum and Jeff White
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Chris Corbould, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland and Neal Scanlan
War for the Planet of the Apes, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri and Joel Whist
Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
(Originally published on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at 4 a.m. PDT.)