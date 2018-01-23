Oscar Nominations 2018: View the Complete List of Nominees

Let's hope there's not another Best Picture mix-up...

Nominations for the 2018 Oscars were announced at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills Tuesday. The 90th Academy Awards will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, a half-hour earlier than prior telecasts. As previously announced, Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host (for the second consecutive year) and Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd are returning to produce.

"Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to [Cheryl Boone Isaacs], [Dawn Hudson] and the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favorite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd," Kimmel said in 2017. "If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!" (John Bailey has succeeded Boone Isaacs, who served a maximum four-year term in the role.)