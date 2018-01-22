Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Have an Awkward First Meeting With Nattie's Friends Before a Long Road Trip: ''They Seem a Little Cuckoo!''

Road trip time!

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan and baby Birdie are moving from San Diego to Washington with a little help from Nattie Neidhart's longtime family friends.

In this clip from Wednesday's new Total Divas, Brie and Bryan enlist the help (and motor home) of Nattie's friends Annie and Donna to make the move up north. See, Brie can't drive because she has to breast feed every two hours and Bryan is suffering from vertigo.

Enter Donna and Annie, who have some big personalities during their first meeting with the WWE stars.

"They're in like matching pajamas with little RVs on them," Brie reacts after meeting the matching mother-daughter duo. "They're very spunky I guess you could say."