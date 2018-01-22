Taryn Manning Proves SAG Award Fashion Doesn't Have to Break the Bank With $200 Dress

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 22, 2018 9:57 AM

Taryn Manning, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

When it comes to red carpet-worthy fashion, you don't need to break the bank. Exhibit A: Taryn Manning's 2018 SAG Awardslook. 

The Orange Is the New Black star stepped out on Sunday for the annual ceremony as a nominee for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. As she walked the red carpet outside of the Shrine Auditorium, the star posed in a black boatneck A-line ballgown by Adrianna Papell with a high-low hem. 

Manning paired the dress with white ankle-strap Aquazzura pumps and statement jewelry. If any fans fell particularly in love with the classic look, they're in luck because the dress is not only available to buy, but also budget-friendly as far as gowns are concerned. 

Photos

2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Currently, the black design is on sale at Macy's for $199 and comes in sizes 2 through 16. Plus, if you're in the market for a pop of color, the dress comes in a shade of royal blue—one of the night's biggest color trends

While stars don't typically pay for their red carpet ensembles, Manning's look is yet another reminder that style goes beyond a price tag. 

Judging by the continuous stream of compliments on the actress' social media accounts, the dress got her fans' stamp of approval—and our wallet's, too. 

Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the SAG Awards," tonight at 11 p.m. in the UK

