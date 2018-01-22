Sterling K. Brown Reflects on His History-Making Award Show Wins: "I Want to Represent"

Sterling K. Brown is too busy making history to write his memoirs. The This Is Us star is the first black man to win the The Actor, the Screen Actors Guild Award, for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the Sunday, Jan. 21 ceremony. This history-making win came a few weeks after Brown won the Golden Globe for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, the first black actor to win the award since 1998.
He already has an Emmy for his work as Randall Pearson on the NBC drama. So what's next? Not the memoirs just yet.
"Haven't begun the memoirs because I don't know how they would end. Life is too good right now and I'm going to do this until the day I die…I would like to write something, but right now I'm just enjoying this moment," Brown told E! News' Sibley Scoles backstage at the 2018 SAG Awards.
The history-making nature of his repeated wins are not lost on Brown.
"Coming from the people who do what you do, coming from your peers, this is something special. To be the first black man to win in my category—I never considered myself much of a trailblazer. I sit back and watch Jackie Robinson and I'm like, ‘Wow that must have been crazy.' But one day there will be young black men who will be like, ‘Yo, Sterling Brown was the first person to win.' I want to represent. I try to conduct myself in a way that brings honor to my family, to my people, to my cast, to whatever communities that I'm representing. I love what I do so much. I feel like I'm just getting started, I feel like there's so much more to go, so much more to mine," he said.
