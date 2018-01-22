Sorry, but the Friends Movie Trailer Is a Hoax

Unfortunately, Friends is not headed to the big screen.

Over the weekend, a trailer featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer went viral on social media, leading some fans to mistakenly believe that the actors were returning for a Friends movie. The fan-made video, published Jan. 12, racked up nearly 4 million views and renewed interest in a possible reunion.

Thanks to some clever editing, it appeared as if Aniston's Rachel Green, Cox's Monica Geller-Bing, Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay, LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani, Perry's Chandler Bing and Schwimmer's Ross Geller were back in each other's lives after going their separate ways in the NBC sitcom's series finale. But it didn't take long for people to realize that the clips came from other movies and TV shows, including Aniston and Perry's guest-starring appearances on Cox's Cougar Town. Called "The One With the Reunion," the clips gave fans an idea of what a movie might look like.