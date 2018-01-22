2018 Razzies Nominations: Baywatch, mother!, The Mummy and Transformers "Honored"

Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures
Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures
Whoever said "it's an honor just to be nominated" clearly didn't consider the 2018 Razzies.
Nominations for the 38th Golden Raspberry Awards, honoring the worst films in Hollywood, were announced Monday. Winners will be announced March 3, a day before the 2018 Oscars. Transformers: The Last Knight leads with nine nominations, bringing the franchise's total to 32 nominations. Fifty Shades Darker and The Mummy trail with eight and seven nods, respectively.
Here is the complete list of this year's Razzies nominees:
WORST PICTURE
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST ACTRESS
Katherine Heigl, Unforgettable
Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Darker
Jennifer Lawrence, mother!
Tyler Perry, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
Emma Watson, The Circle
WORST ACTOR
Tom Cruise, The Mummy
Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Darker
Zac Efron, Baywatch
Mark Wahlberg, Daddy's Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight
Peter Mountain/Disney Enterprises, Inc.
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Javier Bardem, mother! and Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Russell Crowe, The Mummy
Josh Duhamel, Transformers: The Last Knight
Mel Gibson, Daddy's Home 2
Anthony Hopkins, Collide and Transformers: The Last Knight
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Basinger, Fifty Shades Darker
Sofia Boutella, The Mummy
Laura Haddock, Transformers: The Last Knight
Goldie Hawn, Snatched
Susan Sarandon, A Bad Moms Christmas
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions, Fifty Shades Darker
Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots of Two Explosions, Transformers: The Last Knight
Any Two Obnoxious Emojis, The Emoji Movie
Johnny Depp and His Worn-Out Drunk Routine, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn-Out Wig, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
Universal Studios
WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF OR SEQUEL
Baywatch
Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight
20th Century Fox
WORST DIRECTOR
Darren Aronofsky, mother!
Michael Bay, Transformers: The Last Knight
James Foley, Fifty Shades Darker
Alex Kurtzman, The Mummy
Tony Leonidis, The Emoji Movie
WORST SCREENPLAY
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers: The Last Knight
Meanwhile, nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday morning.