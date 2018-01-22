Princess Eugenie Flashes Her Engagement Ring in Official Portraits
It's a wonder Princess Eugenie didn't blind the photographer with her dazzling engagement ring. The 27-year-old princess and her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, were photographed Monday morning following the announcement of their engagement. According to a spokesperson for the royal family, the two photographs were taken in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace.
Eugenie wore a floral dress by Erdem and Jimmy Choo shoes for the photo session. She gave fans the first look at her engagement ring—a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds. Jack proposed to Eugenie in Nicaragua earlier this month, and they will tie the knot this fall at St. George's Chapel in Windsor—the same spot where Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are "very pleased" and "wish the couple all the best."
Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
The princess, a director at the Hauser and Wirth gallery, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Eugenie is eighth in line to the British throne. She will keep her royal title when she marries Jack and will have the option to take his surname.
During a visit to the King's Lynn Innovation Centre Monday, Andrew welcomed his future son-in-law with open arms. "Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man and Eugenie and he have got to know each other over a number of years, and I'm really thrilled for them," the Duke of York told reporters. "I am just completely overjoyed for them and wish them every happiness."
Jack's parents said they were "completely over the moon" and "very excited" for the couple, adding, "We could not be more delighted with the news of the engagement." British Prime Minster Theresa May also sent well wishes. "My very best wishes to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their engagement," she said on Twitter. "Congratulations to the happy couple."
Eugenie and Jack were introduced through friends during a ski trip in 2010.
