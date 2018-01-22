Princess Eugenie Flashes Her Engagement Ring in Official Portraits

The princess, a director at the Hauser and Wirth gallery, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Eugenie is eighth in line to the British throne. She will keep her royal title when she marries Jack and will have the option to take his surname.

During a visit to the King's Lynn Innovation Centre Monday, Andrew welcomed his future son-in-law with open arms. "Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man and Eugenie and he have got to know each other over a number of years, and I'm really thrilled for them," the Duke of York told reporters. "I am just completely overjoyed for them and wish them every happiness."

Jack's parents said they were "completely over the moon" and "very excited" for the couple, adding, "We could not be more delighted with the news of the engagement." British Prime Minster Theresa May also sent well wishes. "My very best wishes to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their engagement," she said on Twitter. "Congratulations to the happy couple."

Eugenie and Jack were introduced through friends during a ski trip in 2010.