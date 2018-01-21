Kristen Bell's Best Moments Hosting the 2018 SAG Awards

The self-proclaimed "First Lady" of the 2018 SAG Awards may have just won our vote tonight.
For the first time ever, the annual award show featured a host for the star-studded event. As for who got the special role, it was none other than The Good Place star Kristen Bell.
From the moment the show kicked off, Kristen celebrated women and brought the humor inside the Shrine Auditorium.
"When I was young I used to record Disney movies on my cassette player. I would sing every lyric in the Disney canon, knowing and believing that one day I would be a part of that magic," she explained in the all-female introduction. "I'm Kristen Bell and I am a narcissist. Just kidding! I am an actor and tonight I am also your host."
From then on, the actress couldn't help but address the Time's Up movement and open dialogue spreading in and out of Hollywood.
.@IMKristenBell can really say anything... ?? @SteveCarell #sagawards pic.twitter.com/kd8Ya5zL1E— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018
"The SAG Awards is a show for actors by actors and not just the ones in this room. It is especially for the ones who have just gone on their 20th fruitless commercial audition, who are watching this in a studio apartment in Koreatown with their five roommates downing their nightly dinner of canned tuna. This is a show for you, to entice you to stick around," she proclaimed. "Everyone's story deserves to be told, especially now."
Kristen continued, "We are living in a watershed moment in time and as we march forward with active momentum and open ears, let's make sure we are leading the charge with empathy and diligence, because fear and anger never win the race."
Despite the tough task, the actress was able to balance important topics while also causing the audience both at home and inside the venue to laugh.
.@IMKristenBell introduces her good friends at the #sagawards pic.twitter.com/rj6ATCEcLY— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018
When presenting an award with Maya Rudolph, Kristen poked fun at the emotions some people are feeling when watching and reading the news. "Hey, I love your show about living in hell. What's it called again?" Maya asked. Kristen replied, "Thanks, it's called 2018." Zing!
The laughs would keep coming when Kristen met up with husband Dax Shepard in the audience. In between presenting presenters, the mother-of-two had some kind things to say about a special someone.
"I'd like to take a minute to gush over one of my favorite people. A multi-hyphenate by definition, actor, writer, director, and producer. This very special buddy of mine is talent personified and has always embodies openness and sincerity. Not so hard on the eyes either," she shared.
Any guesses? "Ladies and gentlemen, Greta Gerwig," Kristen said as the cameras panned to the Lady Bird director sitting next to the pair.
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
And throughout the night, stars like Steve Carell and Cheryl Hines participated in fun jokes—even if it was at their expense.
Perhaps the icing on the cake to Kristen's hosting role was her special tease about an upcoming project up her sleeves. Anyone remember two Disney stars known as Princess Elsa and Anna?
"Most importantly, regardless of our differences, we can all come together and delight in one thing," she explained. "Frozen 2 is coming to theaters in 2019. I'm very excited!"
Perhaps we really are all winners tonight!
