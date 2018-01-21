Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Wins Outstanding Performance By a Cast In a Theatrical Motion Picture

And the winner is...

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri took home the statue for their incredible and touching performance. Frances McDormand made her speech short and straight to the point, referring to the cast as "the kids of Ebbing, Missouri," before thanking everyone involved in bringing this beautiful film to the big screen.

Especially casting director Sarah Finn, who brought this incredible ensemble together and helped "birth" the town of Ebbing, according to Frances.

This year's competition was filled with standout films including The Big Sick, Get Out, Lady Bird, Mudbound and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Ultimately, it was Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri that moved audiences this year.