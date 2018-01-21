Frances McDormand Struts Her Way to Win Best Actress at 2018 SAG Awards

The actors have spoken, and the award goes to... Frances McDormand!

The A-list star won at tonight's 2018 SAG Awards in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture category for her role inThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Fellow nominees included Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird).

With a strut that was one part rushed to get to the podium but all parts confident and sassy, McDormand took the stage with a "couple things to say." (Never change, Frances. Never change.)

Touching on the importance of "representation" in the entertainment industry, the actress shared, "We, those tireless men and women who represent us truly, our desires, our dreams, our individual strengths and our ethical beliefs, to them, we owe a great deal. To mine, Frank, Brian, Simon: Full credit, gentlemen, full credit."