Frances McDormand Struts Her Way to Win Best Actress at 2018 SAG Awards

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 7:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Brie Larson Shares Her Personal Take on the Time's Up Movement

Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis, SAG Awards, 2018

All the Reunions You May Have Missed at the 2018 SAG Awards

ESC: SAG Awards, Best Beauty, Yara Shahidi

SAG Awards 2018: Best Beauty on the Red Carpet

Frances McDormand, 2018 SAG Awards

GIPHY

The actors have spoken, and the award goes to... Frances McDormand

The A-list star won at tonight's 2018 SAG Awards in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture category for her role inThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Fellow nominees included Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird). 

With a strut that was one part rushed to get to the podium but all parts confident and sassy, McDormand took the stage with a "couple things to say." (Never change, Frances. Never change.)

Touching on the importance of "representation" in the entertainment industry, the actress shared, "We, those tireless men and women who represent us truly, our desires, our dreams, our individual strengths and our ethical beliefs, to them, we owe a great deal. To mine, Frank, Brian, Simon: Full credit, gentlemen, full credit."

Photos

2018 Nominees' First SAG Awards

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Missouri, Frances McDormand, Winners, SAG Awards, 2018

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She then praised director Martin McDonagh for his work on the film: "And to serving the word, when Martin wrote Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri he did not sketch a blueprint. He didn't string together a few words. He wrote, meticulously crafted a tsunami and then allowed his troupe of actors to surf it into the shore. Thank you, Martin."

McDormand concluded, "I also want to say this is really great and I thank you. I come out of the woods every few years and you invite me to the party, but there is a lot of young ones coming up and they need doorstops, too. Let's think about that." 

Congratulations to Frances, and check out the complete list of 2018 SAG Award winners, updating in real time, here

Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the SAG Awards," tonight at 11 p.m. in the UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 SAG Awards , Apple News , SAG Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.