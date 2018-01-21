Dakota Fanning Reveals Secret to Full Brows at the SAG Awards

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 6:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: SAG Awards, Best Beauty, Yara Shahidi

SAG Awards 2018: Best Beauty on the Red Carpet

ESC: Mandy Moore

This Is Us' Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz & Susan Kelechi Watson Match in Cobalt Blue

ESC: Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Is Too Cute in Converse at the SAG Awards 2018

Full, nicely shaped, natural looking—Dakota Fanning is clearly brow goals.

Before you look in the mirror, tweezers at the ready, you'll be pleased to know that achieving Dakota-level brows takes little to no effort.

"My only tip is that I don't touch my eyebrows," the Please Stand By star told E! host Nina Parker. "I don't wax them. I don't touch them at all...I get them from my grandmother, and my grandmother doesn't do anything to her eyebrows either."

That's right, she does nothing. In comparison to the thin brows of the '90s, today, more is more, and according to the actress, the only way to ensure that they stay full is to do less. 

Photos

Standout Style Moments at SAG Awards 2018

The Alienist star's full beauty is rather simple, yet it's natural-appearing features make it a standout look (much like her brows). To pair with her blush Prada gown, the actress opted for peach eyeshadow, accented by a soft, glittering pale pink hue on the inner corners and lids. Her cheeks and lips match her eyes with a pink flesh-toned blush and lipstick. 

Celebrity manicurist Lisa Pena Wong kept with the natural theme of her look, pairing her makeup and her manicure. She used Zoya Nail Polish in Grace, a sheer peach-toned lacquer, to give the actress a simple, yet classic look. 

ESC: Dakota Fanning, SAG Awards Beauty

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Will you take her beauty advice? Tell us below! 

RELATED ARTICLE: Millie Bobby Brown Is Too Cute in Converse at the SAG Awards 2018

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dakota Fanning , Style Collective , Beauty , Top Stories , Life/Style , 2018 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Red Carpet
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.