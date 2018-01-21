Dakota Fanning Reveals Secret to Full Brows at the SAG Awards

Full, nicely shaped, natural looking—Dakota Fanning is clearly brow goals.

Before you look in the mirror, tweezers at the ready, you'll be pleased to know that achieving Dakota-level brows takes little to no effort.

"My only tip is that I don't touch my eyebrows," the Please Stand By star told E! host Nina Parker. "I don't wax them. I don't touch them at all...I get them from my grandmother, and my grandmother doesn't do anything to her eyebrows either."

That's right, she does nothing. In comparison to the thin brows of the '90s, today, more is more, and according to the actress, the only way to ensure that they stay full is to do less.