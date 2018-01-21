Marisa Tomei and Rosanna Arquette Thank Silence Breakers at the 2018 SAG Awards

Marisa Tome, Rosanna Arquette, 2018 SAG Awards

Vince Bucci/Invision/AP

Taking to the stage at the 2018 SAG AwardsRosanna Arquette and Marisa Tomei were a united force as they presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series on Sunday night.

Before handing out the award, a serious Arquette said to the A-list crowd, "We are honored to be a part of this supportive and creative community and we are inspired that so many powerful voices are no longer silenced by the fear of retaliation. We can control our own destiny."

Tomei then chimed in, "Rosanna, you are one of those voices. You are one of those silence breakers and we all owe you a debt of gratitude."

They the pair called out individual women (and one man) by name, thanking Asia Argenta, Annabella Sciorra, Ashley Judd, Daryl Hannah, Mira Sovino, Olivia Munn, and Anthony Rapp.

The women then gave out the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award to Nicole Kidman for her role in Big Little Lies.

In October, Arquette helped change the tides when she spoke out, along with many other stars, against fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. The Desperately Seeking Susan actress claimed that she was supposed to meet Weinstein for dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel to pick up the script for a new film in the early '90s.

At the hotel, Arquette was told to meet Weinstein upstairs in his room where she said he greeted her in a white bathrobe. She claimed he then asked her for a massage, and when she rejected, she said he pulled her hand down toward his erect penis.

Weinstein has denied any reports of non-consensual interactions with women.

