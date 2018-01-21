Sam Rockwell Gushes Over His ''Beloved'' Leslie Bibb in 2018 SAG Awards Speech

Sam's a winner!

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, is in full swing and Sam Rockwell just went home with the Screen Actor's Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for this role as Officer Jason Dixon in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

This is Rockwell's fourth nomination and first win in the category, which was introduced by Ozark star Laura Linney.

In addition to his cast and crew, Rockwell thanked his lady love, "My beloved Leslie Bibb who puts up with me. I love you, baby."

Earlier in the night, Rockwell and Bibb, who have been together for a decade, gave E! News some saucy tips on how to make their relationship last.

"Communication," Rockwell said to E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet .

"Good sex," Bibb added.

"Communication and good sex," Rockwell said, laughing.