Millie Bobby Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross and More Lead All-Female SAG Awards Introduction

Girl power is alive and well at tonight's 2018 SAG Awards.

As has become tradition during the annual ceremony, film and television stars kicked off the evening with the "I Am an Actor" introduction. Chosen nominees, presenters and attendees, whose identities are kept under wraps until the show airs, share words of wisdom or heartfelt anecdotes from their experience in show business and time being represented by SAG-AFTRA.

This year, Best Supporting Actress nominee Allison Janney, Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, Best Actress in a Drama Series nominee Millie Bobby Brown and host Kristen Bellwere all spotlighted in the opening segment.

Janney kicked things off with a nod to I, Tonya and her earliest days in Hollywood, sharing, "When I was a little girl, I dreamed of being an Olympic figure skater. But by the age of 12, I was 6 feet tall and could barely get around one revolution let around a triple Axel. At the same time I was cast in my first play in the pivotal role of the undertaker's son in Oliver. And after that, it was an actor's life for me."