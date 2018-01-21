Shameless' William H. Macy Wins Best Actor in a Comedy at the 2018 SAG Awards

Frank Gallagher just got an award for being outstanding!

Shameless star William H. Macy took home the award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2018 SAG Awards, and he had nothing but kind words to say to his fellow nominees.

"Anthony and Aziz and Larry and Sean and Mark...good to see you again," Macy began, resulting in a magnificent wide-eyed reaction from wife Felicity Huffman.

He went on to thank his kids and his wife, but also to ponder the concept of truth-telling in acting, recalling a story of a journalist once saying that actors lie for a living, while Macy's mentor said that an actor's job is to tell the truth.