EXCLUSIVE!

Olivia Munn Recounts the Time She Fangirled Oprah in a Bathroom at 2018 SAG Awards

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 5:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Marisa Tome, Rosanna Arquette, 2018 SAG Awards

Marisa Tomei and Rosanna Arquette Thank Silence Breakers at the 2018 SAG Awards

James Franco, 2018 SAG Awards

James Franco Attends 2018 SAG Awards After Sexual Misconduct Claims

Gabrielle Carteris, 2018 SAG Awards

Gabrielle Carteris Delivers Powerful Speech at 2018 SAG Awards: ''Women Are Stepping Into Their Power''

Olivia Munn, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Everyone's star struck when they meet Lady O!

While talking to Nina Parker on Live From the Red Carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards, Olivia Munn admitted that even she falls victim to fangirling other superstars—namely Sandra Bullock, her co-star in Ocean's Eight, and the universally loved Oprah Winfrey.

In the red carpet chat, Munn recalled coming across Bullock, whom she called "the nicest person in the whole world" while they were both making appearances on Live with Kelly.

"When I met Oprah I freaked out too," she said to Parker. "Oprah is amazing."

Munn, who recently cleared up rumors that she's not dating Chris Pratt, told the story about how she was using the ladies room at the swanky spot SoHo House—and she spotted Oprah coming out of the stall while she was washing her hands.

Photos

2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

E! Live From the Red Carpet - Web Player

"I'm washing my hands and I see her in the reflection and I'm like, 'Oh my god, that's Oprah,'" she recounted. "So I'm washing my hands and I'm not saying anything and she looks up and says, 'Oh, it's a full moon.'"

Munn continued, "And I think this is my in to say something, so I go, "You know they say during a full moon crazy stuff happens and it's funny because all my friends are breaking up and maybe that has something to do with it?"

Munn then explained that Oprah immediately shut down the idea, "No, it is not a full moon. Your friends are breaking up."

 

Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the SAG Awards," tonight at 11 p.m. in the UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , SAG Awards , , Oprah Winfrey
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.