Dakota Fanning Shares How Staying True to Herself Has Helped Keep Her Grounded In Hollywood

From child actress to bonafide movie star!

Dakota Fanning has been in the industry for over a decade, and in that time she has been able to stay out of the tabloids and keep her career in-tact. During the 2018 SAG Awards, E! host Nina Parker got the scoop on how she has managed to stay grounded through it all.

"I never really know how to answer this question. I got into acting because a pure love of acting," Dakota shared. "The work, the set and all this other kind of craziness tonight that comes with it is a bonus and fun, but doesn't really make me who I am or this is not why I am an actor to be here."

When it comes to Dakota, being in the presence of all the Hollywood greats is an award in itself. "It's just a really fun event to honor great people and great work," she shared. "I have a wonderful family and friends."