EXCLUSIVE!

Dakota Fanning Shares How Staying True to Herself Has Helped Keep Her Grounded In Hollywood

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 5:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Hear How Dakota Fanning Stays "Normal" in Hollywood

Gabrielle Carteris, 2018 SAG Awards

Gabrielle Carteris Delivers Powerful Speech at 2018 SAG Awards: ''Women Are Stepping Into Their Power''

ESC: Mandy Moore

This Is Us' Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz & Susan Kelechi Watson Match in Cobalt Blue

Dakota Fanning, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

From child actress to bonafide movie star! 

Dakota Fanning has been in the industry for over a decade, and in that time she has been able to stay out of the tabloids and keep her career in-tact. During the 2018 SAG Awards, E! host Nina Parker got the scoop on how she has managed to stay grounded through it all.  

"I never really know how to answer this question. I got into acting because a pure love of acting," Dakota shared. "The work, the set and all this other kind of craziness tonight that comes with it is a bonus and fun, but doesn't really make me who I am or this is not why I am an actor to be here."

When it comes to Dakota, being in the presence of all the Hollywood greats is an award in itself. "It's just a really fun event to honor great people and great work," she shared. "I have a wonderful family and friends." 

Photos

2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the SAG Awards," tonight at 11 p.m. in the UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ SAG Awards , 2018 SAG Awards , Dakota Fanning , Red Carpet , Awards
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.