SAG Awards 2018: Style Moments We Can't Stop Talking About

The red carpet fashion at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards did not disappoint.

The stars arrived at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday dressed in their glimmering, tailored-to-perfection best. While this award show isn't known to be as glamorous as the Academy Awards, it does provide an opportunity to have a little more fun with fashion. As per usual, expect a lot of sequins, lace and satin lapels—but also get ready for outside-the-box styling.

Case in point: Alison Brie was literally tied up in her red one-shoulder Dundas dress, featuring multi-hue metallic ribbon that laced down the side. She almost looked like a comic book heroin going to a major Hollywood event.