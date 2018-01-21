EXCLUSIVE!

Surprise! Mudbound's Jason Clarke Married and Expecting Baby Boy With Cécile Breccia

Jason Clarke, Cecile Breccia, Couples, SAG Awards, 2018

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Congratulations to Jason Clarke and Cécile Breccia!

The Mudbound actor and his longtime love, actress and model Breccia are married, E! News can confirm! And the couple is expecting their second child together, a baby boy! 

The couple, who walked the red carpet together at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, have been in a relationship together since 2010 and already are parents to a 3-year-old boy.

The Mudbound cast is nominated at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards tonight, which is being held in Los Angeles. Before heading into the ceremony on Sunday, Clarke talked to Nina Parker on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.

During the red carpet interview, Clarke dished on the movie and film's nominations.

"I feel good,  I'm confident, I think we've got a great cast, I think we've got a great ensemble," Clarke said. "We have six lead characters in one film, that never happens in this business."

Clarke continued, "Dee directed an amazing film with an eclectic cast."

Mudbound is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Mary J. Blige is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her work in the film.

