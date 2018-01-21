Sean Hayes Says Will & Grace Fans Can Expect Tap Dancing in New Episodes

Gabrielle Carteris Delivers Powerful Speech at 2018 SAG Awards: ''Women Are Stepping Into Their Power''
Sean Hayes is breaking out his boogie shoes!
The Will & Grace star and Best Actor in a Comedy Series stopped to chat with E!'s Nina Parker on the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards, where he shared some insight on upcoming episodes. It was recently announced that the sitcom revival is getting a 13-episode second season (the series' tenth overall) and the current season was also expanded to 16 episodes total.
Turns out Hayes' character Jack has plenty to dance about next season... tap dance, that is. In a recent Instagram post, the actor performed a few of his moves for the entire cast and crew.
"So that's the writers room," Hayes explained, "and there's an episode where I have to tap in the show. So Max Mutchnick, who created the show, made me get up on the table and tap for him."
"That was in the middle of a show, like rehearsal!" he added. Hayes doesn't consider himself a professional dancer by any means, adding, "I can get by with the basics."
The TV star told Ellen DeGeneres in 2016 that he'd taken up tap dancing in lieu of "boring" cardio," because as he explained it, "At least you're doing something interesting..." Hayes said his first class ended up being his last because of a knee injury, but lucky for Will & Grace fanatics, he's fully recovered and ready to move!
Hayes' husband Scott Icenogle also dropped by during the interview to discuss the pair's upcoming children's book, titled Plum.
"We wrote it a couple years ago, but it's coming out this winter... It's fantastic," Sean gushed. Just in time for the holiday season, Sean and Hayes first literary venture is inspired by the Nutcracker and will be released in November 2018.
But for now, Hayes is focused on the big night ahead. Fingers crossed he tap dances his way to the stage with an acceptance speech in hand!
