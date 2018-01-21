SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See All the Stars' Looks as They Arrive

  • By
  • &

by Natalie Finn | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 3:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Hear How Dakota Fanning Stays "Normal" in Hollywood

Gabrielle Carteris, 2018 SAG Awards

Gabrielle Carteris Delivers Powerful Speech at 2018 SAG Awards: ''Women Are Stepping Into Their Power''

ESC: Mandy Moore

This Is Us' Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz & Susan Kelechi Watson Match in Cobalt Blue

2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Stars of film and TV will be orbiting the red carpet once again tonight at the 2018 SAG Awards.

Two weeks after the Golden Globes made winners of Saoirse RonanNicole Kidman, Frances McDormand, Laura Dern, Gary Oldman, Allison JanneyElisabeth Moss and Sam Rockwell, all—and more—are in the running to add to their awards season haul.

Morgan Freeman is receiving this year's Life Achievement Award and Kristen Bell will serve, in the ceremony's 24th year, as the show's first-ever host. The casts of Get OutThe Big SickLady BirdMudbound and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

But first—the fashion.

Photos

2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

The SAG Awards have made for some truly awesome style moments over the years, from Lupita Nyong'o's no-need-for-a-necklace turquoise Gucci in 2017 to Alicia Vikander's graphic Louis Vuitton to everything Cate Blanchett has ever worn to the show.

While the Time's Up movement made a pointed statement at the Globes with most attendees choosing to wear black (though plenty of stars managed to express their own individual style with an array of silhouettes, fabrics, trims and accessories), the dress code is expected to be the usual "to each her own" Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Read

How the Time's Up Movement Will Evolve at the 2018 SAG Awards

Allison Williams, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The show—and the red carpet before it—will still likely serve as a platform for strong messages about equality and female empowerment, especially coming just a day after the 2018 Women's March. Producers put their stamp on the tenor of the 2018 awards season by arranging for all women to present the awards (though they ended up deciding to have men from the nominated casts help introduce clips from those films).

But as Bell told E! News as she was preparing for her hosting gig, she's hopeful that the stories shared over the past four months as part of the Me Too movement that spurred Time's Up are going to lead to a clearing of the air and a brighter tomorrow for everyone involved.

And in the meantime there is talent galore to celebrate at what promises to be a very hopeful tonight.

Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the SAG Awards," tonight at 11 p.m. in the UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.