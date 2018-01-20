Producers Guild Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The winners the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards are here!

During tonight's ceremony, the PGA presented a number of special honors for producing in both film and television.

Some winners were previously announced earlier this month along with the night's nominees. Ava DuVernay received the Visionary Award, and the film Get Out received the Stanley Kramer Award. Donna Langley also received the Milestone Award;Ryan Murphy received the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television and Charles Roven received with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures.

This year's 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles—the same location as this year's Golden Globes.

Indies Lady Bird, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Call Me by Your Name were nominated against studio films Dunkirk and Wonder Woman for the PGA's Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

Check out the complete list of winners...