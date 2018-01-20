Kris Jenner's Alleged Stalker Also Accused of Hacking Kourtney Kardashian

A woman suspected of cyberstalking Kris Jenner was recently accused of also hacking into her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's email account.

In 2016, a grand jury indicted California Bay Area woman Christina Elizabeth Bankston for allegedly hacking Kris' iCloud account and sending illicit and threatening text messages to her, her former spouse Caitlyn Jenner, two unnamed family members and two assistants in 2014. She is also accused of impersonating Kris in texts to one of her kids as well as to Caitlyn, and in calls, including calls to police to report fake incidents.

Bankson's public defenders recently filed a motion to have eight of the 15 counts against her dismissed. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the motion contains fresh accusations against Bankson, alleging that also in 2014, she obtained the username, password and security answers for Kourtney's AOL account and gained access to her emails. Prosecutors had said in 2016 accused Bankston of hacking into the email account of one of Kris' family members but did not name the person.