Drake Raps About Jennifer Lopez on New Song ''Diplomatic Immunity''

Drake has done it again!

On Friday, the rapper surprised fans by releasing two new tracks, "God's Plan" and "Diplomatic Immunity." On the latter, he raps about his ex Jennifer Lopez.

The lyrics go, "2010 was when I lost my halo / 2017 I lost a J. Lo / A Rotterdam trip had me on front page, though."

Drake may be referring to a January 2017 tabloid story that included photos of him with a woman having a meal at a restaurant in the Netherlands.

The rapper had dated J.Lo for about a couple of months until early 2017, after which she began seeing her current boyfriend, former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.