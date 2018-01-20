Kanye West Is All Smiles at Film Screening After Baby Chicago's Birth

Kanye West hosted a private screening and party in honor of Damon Dash's new movie Honor Up on Friday and could not have looked happier.
And the rapper, who has in recent years rarely smiled in public, had good reason to be; He and wife Kim Kardashian had several days earlier welcomed their third child, a baby girl, via surrogate. The reality star revealed on Friday that they named their newborn daughter—Chicago West.
Guests included former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan and rapper Pusha T. Jordan said Kim joined Kanye, who serves as the executive producer on Dash's new movie, at the screening.
My brother #kanyewest executive producer of #HonorUp just threw the super top secret crazy screening at his spot...I can?t even explain the experience he created he even made some exclusive merch @kingpush gave it the thumbs up so you know it?s official ... @daniel_dnieko you killed it @blackface112 you did your thing to .... #staytuned ...thank you Kanye you showed me the ultimate respect @mr_camron I?ll see you tomorrow! @RepostIt_app HONOR UP
"At the super private screening of @duskopoppington ‘s new film #HonorUp hosted and EP's by Kanye West," Jordan wrote on Instagram. "Shout out to @kimkardashian who was also there and sweet as usual- good catching up after all these years."
Honor Up is set for release on February 16.
