Darren Criss Engaged to Mia Swier After 7 Years of Dating

Darren Criss will soon be officially off the market!

The 30-year-old Glee alum and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star is engaged to Mia Swier, his 32-year-old girlfriend of more than seven years. Criss announced the news on Instagram on Friday and even managed to slip in a couple of Star Trek references.

"Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it," he wrote. "To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."