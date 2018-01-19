Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Plans

Did she say yes to the dress?!
It's safe to say Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have the most anticipated wedding of 2018. For good reason. Meghan is already a royal style icon, and her wedding will be no different. Although she hasn't revealed the dress or designer, there is confirmation that she has already chosen a designer.
Plus, while the couple hasn't revealed any official honeymoon plans, a source tells E! News that they are looking to spend two weeks somewhere warm and relaxing. Sounds like a dream to us! What famous pop star is rumored to be singing at the after party?
Watch the clip above for the full story!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM