Chrissy Teigen "Apologized" to Sophia the Robot for Twitter Feud During Their First Meeting

Chrissy Teigen met Sophia the Robot on Thursday and she couldn't have been more excited.

While getting ready for Lip Sync Battle Live, Chrissy posted a video with Sophia, telling her social media followers that she was "freaking out" because Sophia showed up to support everyone at the show.

Later that same evening while on the red carpet with Lip Sync Battle co-host LL Cool J, Chrissy dished to E! News' Zuri Hall about meeting Sophia for the first time. Chrissy and Sophia had been in a Twitter feud, but Chrissy revealed that she apologized to Sophia during their meeting.