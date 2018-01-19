Meghan Markle's Fashion Statement Proves She Wears the Royal Pants

Meghan Markle is blazing her own royal fashion trail.

Since announcing their engagement in November, Harry has been introducing his bride-to-be to residents in different parts of the United Kingdom. In her latest public appearances, Meghan wore pants—while past female royals and future royals have tended to stick solely to dresses and skirts.

"There has perhaps been no better advocate for the pant silhouette since Katharine Hepburn than the newest soon-to-be member of the Royal family, Meghan Markle," Amanda Dishaw, editor of the website Meghan's Mirror, told E! News exclusively. "While it is 2018 and the idea of a woman wearing trousers is not exactly revolutionary, what has proven noticeable is that Meghan is blazing her own fashion trail, one perfectly tailored leg at a time."

"Since Meghan began stepping out in a royal capacity, we have not only seen her stay true to her personal style," Dishaw said. "But we have seen a shape and style that Meghan has worn in the past stand out as markedly different from the more traditional royal ideal. Meghan Markle not only chooses to wear pants, but she chooses to rock them."