Christie Brinkley Shares Her Favorite $4 Drugstore Beauty Product

In addition to the non-invasive treatments, Christie keeps her skin plump through a relatable fitness routine. "I talk about exercising while you're brushing your teeth or doing your dishes—I have it in my book, Timeless Beauty—all these at-home, multi-tasking exercises that you can do. I think it's really important to do something every day."

After so many years in the business, the model has picked up some tried-and-true beauty tips—some of which will cost you next to nothing.

"It makes me so happy to seek out beauty, and my iPhone is what I capture it with," she explained. "And when I seek out this beauty, I feel so happy to be alive, and I think that just projects…gratitude is my biggest beauty secret."