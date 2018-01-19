Jesse Williams' Monthly Spousal Support Upped to $50,000 a Month

Jesse Williams has been ordered to pay a significant amount more to his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, in spousal and child support.

E! News can confirm that, last week, a judge signed off on a petition requesting the Grey's Anatomy actor pay Drake-Lee $50,695 per month in spousal support. According to the court documents, the payment increased over $17,000 from $33,242.

The docs also state that Drake-Lee will receive half of Williams' residuals from his work on Grey's Anatomy between Sept. 2012 (when they wed) through April 2017 (when they filed for divorce). Williams is also responsible for paying his estranged wife $50,000 for attorney's fees.