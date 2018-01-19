Jordyn Wieber Says Dr. Larry Nassar Sexually Abused Her Too

Jordyn Wieber appeared at former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar sentencing hearing on Friday to reveal that she too was sexually abused by him, making her the fourth member of the 2012 women's national gymnastics team, known as the "Fierce Five," to make such accusations.

The former physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University had in November pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and admitted to sexually abusing young girls under the guise of providing medical treatment. More than 100 victims are providing victim-impact statements this week, including fellow "Fierce Five" members McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman, who competed with Wieber in the 2012 Summer Olympics. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for Nassar, who in December began a 60-year prison sentence for child pornography charges.

"I thought that training for the Olympics would be the hardest thing that I would ever have to do, but in fact, the hardest thing I've ever had to do is process that I'm a victim of Larry Nassar," an emotional Wieber, 22, said in court, as seen in a video posted by MLive. "It has caused me to feel shame and confusion and I've spent months trying to think back on my experience and wonder how I didn't even know this was happening to me and how I became so brainwashed by Larry and everyone at USA Gymnastics, both whom I thought were supposed to be on my side."