Tom Hardy's Rap Mixtape From 1999 Surfaces Online

Tom Hardy

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Turns out Tom Hardy's a triple threat: actor, producer, and...rapper?

Hardy's rap mixtape from 1999 has surfaced thanks to Edward Tracy, a BAFTA-winning television writer and director, who produced the tracks back in the day. Tracy uploaded the music to BandCamp under the name Eddie Too Tall and Hardy's psuedonym, Tommy No. 1. The album is named Falling on Your Arse in 1999, a nod to his early attempts at a rap career, that ultimately did not lead him to stardom. Thankfully, his roles in films like Mad Max: Fury RoadThe Dark Knight Rises and Inception have been his saving graces. 

In an interview with BBC, Hardy detailed his short lived rap dream. He said, "I started out rapping when I was 14 or 15."

"Because I come from a nice middle-class neighborhood it was a very hard sell. And I wasn't very good!"

Although he didn't follow through with music, he was working with great producers. "I used to be with the guy who managed Leela James and Lauren Hill, Pras, the Fugees and all that. I worked out with Warren Riker and Gordon Williams. I've recorded loads of stuff but it's never been released."

Until now! Listen to the full album below:

Watch

Tom Hardy Vows to Deliver 'Best' Eddie Brock Role in Venom

Hardy's latest project, Venom, in which he plays Eddie Brock, is scheduled to release on Oct. 5. Even though fans will have to wait to see the Marvel inspired superhero flick, director Ruben Fleischer promises it'll be well worth the wait. He recently told a crowd at Brazil Comic-Con in São Paulo, "I can promise you badass action, Venom's dark humor and I can also promise you an absolutely stunning performance by Tom Hardy. This is Venom's movie; we never know where he's going to show up. We're creating the next link in the chain."

 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

