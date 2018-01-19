Tom Hardy's Rap Mixtape From 1999 Surfaces Online

Turns out Tom Hardy's a triple threat: actor, producer, and...rapper?

Hardy's rap mixtape from 1999 has surfaced thanks to Edward Tracy, a BAFTA-winning television writer and director, who produced the tracks back in the day. Tracy uploaded the music to BandCamp under the name Eddie Too Tall and Hardy's psuedonym, Tommy No. 1. The album is named Falling on Your Arse in 1999, a nod to his early attempts at a rap career, that ultimately did not lead him to stardom. Thankfully, his roles in films like Mad Max: Fury Road, The Dark Knight Rises and Inception have been his saving graces.

In an interview with BBC, Hardy detailed his short lived rap dream. He said, "I started out rapping when I was 14 or 15."

"Because I come from a nice middle-class neighborhood it was a very hard sell. And I wasn't very good!"

Although he didn't follow through with music, he was working with great producers. "I used to be with the guy who managed Leela James and Lauren Hill, Pras, the Fugees and all that. I worked out with Warren Riker and Gordon Williams. I've recorded loads of stuff but it's never been released."

Until now! Listen to the full album below: