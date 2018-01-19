Meghan Markle Has Officially Picked Her Wedding Dress Designer

With just four months to go, major details have emerged regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

First and foremost, the Suits actress has picked her wedding dress designer!

A royal insider confirmed to E! News that Meghan enlisted the help of her bestie and Canadian bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney to help her with the process of picking the right gown.

"This was Meghan's first fitting with the designer and a chance for her and Jessica to look through a number of different designs," the insider tells us, noting the fitting was top-secret and the designer is only known by about five people.