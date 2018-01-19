Chrissy Teigen Poses in Nothing but Maternity Shapewear

Chrissy Teigen

Snapchat

Chrissy Teigen gave fans an up-close look at her pregnancy style on Thursday. The supermodel shared a Snapchat video of her getting ready for Lip Sync Battle LIVE and wearing just her maternity shapewear. 

"Lip Sync Battle LIVE, baby!" Teigen said, covering her chest as her squad got her ready. "Tricks of the trade—little tape, little tape."

Followers could also see the supermodel's growing baby bump on full display.

The co-host ended up wearing a black, long-sleeve dress with a high slit for the evening.

From rehearsal to the red carpet, Teigen captured all of the night's big moments on social media. 

"We are going live. I'm so excited—I love going live," she in a video during the show's rehearsal. "I hope I don't say anything wrong."

She also had a famous guest visit her before the show: Sophia the robot. Fans will recall how Teigen and the robot threw a bit of shade at each other on Twitter earlier this month. However, Teigen told her followers that she and the robot made amends.

"We made amends and she looks gorgeous," Teigen said in a Snapchat video. "Beautiful. You don't even need a filter."

Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on Paramount Network.

