Chris Evans Doesn't Think He's "Hot"—and for Good Reason

Ironically, in the early days of his career, the actor's good looks would often work to his advantage. "I guess when I got to Hollywood, and you start going on certain auditions, you're like, 'All right. Typically I'm playing a guy in a letterman jacket. I guess I fit a certain character type,'" he said. "But like I said, that is not how I feel on the inside. I'm a pretty big dork. God, everybody says they're a dork! That's a stupid thing to say; I shouldn't have said it. But I really do have dorky tendencies. So, I don't know. I suppose right when I started auditioning and you see the pattern of things you're going out for, you go, 'All right, I guess this is the role I fit into.'"

Throughout the interview, Adewunmi and Perkins repeatedly complimented his facial hair in Avengers: Infinity War. "I really like it, too; I usually live my life with a beard," Evans told the two co-hosts. "I'm not a huge fan of shaving and it provides a little bit of anonymity at times."

"It just kind of changes things up. We've seen Cap so many times the same way," he said. "He's such a throwback, such a classic. It kind of gives him a modern vibe." Evans added that his beard grows in fairly fast. "I think I can get a pretty full beard in a month—three to four weeks."

Asked which physical attribute he feels has been most objectified over the years, he laughed and joked, "Maybe after this interview, it sounds like my beard!" He was then asked to discuss his grooming routine. "I've had multiple people try to push some sort of beard oil on me. Who is lubing up their beard? That's just gross to me. No, it really is no grooming. You comb it in the morning so you don't have that behead look," he said. "There's really not much grooming to it."

Evans added that in real life, he doesn't look nearly as powerful as Captain America does. "I don't think I really resemble myself the way I look on film. Typically when I run into people, it's kind of explained that I am the actor who plays that character. The typical response you get is this kind of cock-headed look, and they just go, 'No, you're not that guy. I just saw that movie last night. That guy's bigger! He's taller! He's better looking!'" he said. "There really is a disbelief in my actual form in reality—which is kind of a blow to the confidence—but I guess it does help me get through crowds. So, I don't really have people coming up to me as often as you'd think."