Scandal Maybe Possibly Reveals the Truth About Quinn But We Might Be Refusing to Believe It

Well, Quinn's dead.
Maybe. Possibly. Probably. Probably not. We don't know.
This dang show has screwed with our minds so many times that we genuinely do not know if we can ever trust what's put on screen in front of us, so simply hearing that the dental and hair records of the dead body in Rowan's car matched Quinn is not enough to prove to us that she is dead. We have not seen her actual face. We do not believe you, Scandal.
With just 11 episodes left in the entire series, it could make sense that Quinn could be killed as the show gears up to say goodbye, but we're just having trouble buying it. Something feels too shady, and it's not just that mysterious baby crying in Rowan's house(?!?!?!). It's everything. Some of that everything might be in our own minds, but that doesn't mean it's not real in some capacity.
Listen, we might be in denial, but we're happy here. It's nice here. We can still appreciate all the grief acting the cast is doing, and you bet we can appreciate a woodsy, assassin-y memorial service fit for a Quinn and shed a tear at her ashes being made into bullets, but we still don't think it's out of the question for this show in particular to dedicate an entire episode to paying tribute to a character who's not actually dead.
In reality, the question is this: did Quinn have her baby before she died, is she still alive and working with Rowan, or did Rowan steal that baby?
What a wild ride these final episodes are clearly going to be.
Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.