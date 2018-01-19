Zoë Kravitz Rethinks the LBD & More Best Dressed Stars

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Jan. 19, 2018 6:04 AM

ESC: Best Dressed, Zoe Kravitz

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

This week, celebrity fashion will give you chills...the good kind.

While the weather remains cold, stars are warming things up with creative, weather-proof ensembles. Layering is key, thanks to looks from Victoria Beckham, Storm Reid and Meghan Markle. While Victoria and Meghan showed the appeal of turtlenecks and trench coats, Storm offered a youthful approach with a button-down top under overalls. 

Zoë Kravitz and Adriana Lima, on the other hand, demonstrated how to dress up in winter style. While both stars opted for black, Zoe made us rethink the LBD (read: little black dress) with a strapless mini dress, featuring a scoop neckline and unique hem. The American Beauty Star chose a longer dress with a high slit, then finished the look with a cropped fur jacket.

Photos

Best Dressed Stars Ever at the SAG Awards

Whether you're dressing up or staying casual, there are plenty of celebrity looks that will inspire your winter wardrobes. Take a look below!

ESC: Best Dressed, Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle

The engaged star was a sight to see while wearing black head-to-toe with a forest green saddle bag. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Lady Gaga

Mimmo Carreiro/IPA/INSTARimages.com

Lady Gaga

Va va voom! The Grammy-nominated pop star stunned in a pale pink maxi dress and fur coat. To finish the look, she added rose-tinted smoky eye makeup, bold lashes and a black hair accessory—epic.

ESC: Best Dressed, Victoria Beckham

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham

The designer has mastered layering with a burgundy turtleneck, striped button-down top, oversized mustard pants and tan overcoat at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 show.

ESC: Best Dressed, Felicity Jones

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Felicity Jones

This look is as romantic as the wall of roses behind it. In honor of the Cle de Peau Beaute Brand Relaunch, the actress wore a lace slip dress, designed by Ermanno Scervino, and René Caovilla's black suede sandals.

ESC: Best Dressed, Storm Reid

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Storm Reid

The Wrinkle in Time actress attended a Stella McCartney event wearing button-down shirt with a tinted collar under overalls. To take her youthful look to the next level, she paired with embellished, hip-length braids and a multicolored purse.

ESC: Best Dressed, Naomi Campbell

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

This supermodel knows how to create a standout off-duty look. With a leather trench coat, black turtleneck, leggings and knee-high boots, she's just as comfortable as chic, especially after adding a fun scarf, metallic bag and large sunglasses.

ESC: Best Dressed, Olivia Cuplo

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Olivia Culpo

The style influencer is a boss with a menswear-inspired dress and golden accessories.

ESC: Best Dressed, Lady Gaga

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Adriana Lima

The American Beauty Star host's ensemble drips in luxury with her fur crop jacket, high-slit velvet dress and embellished earrings and shoes.

ESC: Best Dressed, Kate Hudson

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

The actress steals the show at the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 event with a peach leather co-ords, white ruffled blouse, white sandals and a bronze bag.

ESC: Best Dressed, Zoe Kravitz

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

The Big Little Lies star's LBD is brilliant, especially with her statement earrings and black suede pumps.

ESC: Best Dressed, Naomi Campbell

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

The actress is sensational in her sparkling gown, shoulder-length bob and red lip.

