McKayla Maroney's Victim-Impact Statement Against Larry Nassar Read in Court Before Sentencing

McKayla Maroney's victim-impact statement against former U.S. Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who is accused of sexually abusing over 100 people, was read in court on Thursday.

Addressing Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, Maroney wrote, "For as long as I can remember, gymnastics was my life. As a child, my mom said, 'I need to put this child in gymnastics, to tire her out.' You could say I was in gymnastics since the age of 18 months. I've always felt comfortable in the gym, sort of my home away from home. I was 7 years old for my first competition. I remember getting ready for the meet. I got my hair braided with a cool bow, and some sparkles. I got to wear this really awesome leo, and wore a matching warm-up. Life was good, I looked good… and I was pretty certain that one day I'd be heading off to the Olympics!"