Kim Kardashian Shades Lamar Odom Over Khloe Kardashian Remarks

Shade alert!

Lamar Odom poked fun at Khloe Kardashian's dating history in a TV appearance and her sister Kim Kardashian was not having it.

Khloe had filed for divorce from the 38-year-old former NBA player and longtime Los Angeles Laker in 2013. It was finalized in December 2016, a few months after she began dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. Khloe confirmed this past December that she is pregnant with their first child together.

"I understand when it's over, it's over," Lamar said in a sneak peek video of an appearance on the new show BET's Mancave, released on Wednesday. "When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I can see that."

"Or second or third brothel," Kim tweeted on Thursday.