Soleil Moon Frye Reveals How Melissa Joan Hart Helped Kick-Start Her Healthy Lifestyle

Soleil Moon Frye is opening up about her health and fitness journey.

The beautiful Punky Brewster actress welcomed her fourth child, Story, into the world in May 2016 and just over a year later in July 2017, Soleil showed off her 40-pound weight loss while on a family vacation.

Now Soleil is sharing how she kick-started her healthy lifestyle, with the help of her longtime friend and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch co-star, Melissa Joan Hart.

Soleil explains in an exclusive interview with E! News that after having her third child she struggled to lose the weight that she had gained during her pregnancy.