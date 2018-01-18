Michael B. Jordan Is "Technically" Single: "L.A. Isn't the Best Place to Date"

Ethan James Green for WSJ. Magazine
Michael B. Jordan is single and ready to mingle—well, "technically single," anyway.
"Dating," he told WSJ Magazine for its first "Talents & Legends" issue, "but technically single."
The Black Panther star blamed his current relationship status on his city of residence.
"L.A. isn't the best place to date," the New Jersey-born actor said. "No offense to L.A."
Even if Jordan were to find a girlfriend, he'd likely to have to get the seal of approval from his roommates.
"My parents are my roommates," he said, noting that his parents moved out to Los Angeles and now share his pad.
Then again, Jordan may not have time for a relationship. As an actor dedicated to his craft, he spends a lot of time preparing for his roles. According to WSJ. Magazine, he studied villain performances by Heath Ledger and Michael Fassbender to get ready for his role as Erik Killmonger.
"I wanted to build a performance that people will remember. Something different," he told the magazine. "Grow my hair out? Cool. I'll grow my hair for a year. Put on 20 pounds? I'll put on 20 pounds."
That's 20 pounds of muscle, by the way.
"Everything," he said. "Chest, shoulders, back. My legs a little bit, my quads. I was just, like, massive."
He's also set to appear in the HBO movie version of Fahrenheit 451 this spring and is even working behind the camera. He launched his own production company Outlier Society Productions.
But no matter how famous he gets, people still want to ask him about sharing a name with the legendary basketball star.
"People will be like, ‘Is he your dad?'" he said with a shake of his head. "And really mean it."
