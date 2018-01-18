Gigi Hadid’s iPhone Case Is the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift

Gigi Hadid's latest iPhone case is Valentine's Day gift goals.

The model was spotted yesterday in an all-black ensemble, accented by a iPhone case that made us swoon for more than one reason. In contrast to her monotone attire, the red accessory lit up her outfit with its cascading waterfall-like glitter, which was incased by a transparent shell at the back of the phone. After the glitter caught our eye, we noticed that the case reads "Zayn" in bright white letters—an adorable feature to celebrate her relationship with longtime boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

Between the red glitter and customization feature, this Casetify Say My Name Case is a thoughtful gift for your significant other (especially if you like the idea of him or her walking around with your name featured in bold print). Or, it can be a gift for yourself or your best friend. The options are endless.