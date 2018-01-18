Samantha Bee's Perspective on How Aziz Ansari Fits Into the #MeToo Backlash

Samantha Bee is providing her point of view on the confusion surrounding Aziz Ansari and the #MeToo movement.
In case you missed it, a Brooklyn-based photographer accused the Master of None star of sexual misconduct in an article published on Babe.net. Essentially, the anonymous writer—who went by the name of "Grace" for the piece—recalled a September 2017 date with Ansari during which she said he "ignored her non-verbal cues" and continued making sexual advances toward her.
Ansari responded to the article in a statement to E! News, confirming he had gone on a date with the woman and had engaged in "sexual activity" that he described as "completely consensual."
He continued, "The next day, I got a text from her saying that although it may have seemed okay, upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable."
He said he "took her words to heart" and after processing them, responded to her privately.
"I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture," Ansari concluded his statement. "It is necessary and long overdue."
After the article and Ansari's statement were published, many people have continued arguing back and forth as to whether Ansari deserved the public scrutiny and if the "bad date" (as some people are describing it) actually did a disservice to the #MeToo movement.
Well, Samantha Bee is here to help.
During last night's episode of "Full Frontal," the comedienne explained that while Ansari—who wore a "Time's Up" pin at the 2018 Golden Globes—may not have engaged in something that qualifies as sexual assault or rape, his actions are still unacceptable.
"We know the difference between a rapist, a workplace harasser and an Aziz Ansari," Bee said. "That doesn't mean we have to be happy about any of them."
She said that part of enjoying a world where men and women are treated equally is "setting a higher standard for sex than just 'not rape.'"
She continued, "And women get to talk about it if men don't live up to those standards, especially if that man wrote a book about how to sex good!"
Bee is referring to Ansari's book called Modern Romance: An Investigation, which she believes should give him the ability to recognize his date's non-verbal cues.
"If you don't want to tune into your partner's feelings throughout sex, maybe you shouldn't be f--king a person at all," she said. "May I suggest a coin purse? Or a Ziploc bag full of grape jelly?"
Bee concluded, "Men, if you say you're feminist, then f--k like a feminist, and if you don't want to do that, take off your f--king pin because we are not your accessories."