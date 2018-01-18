A Closer Look at the Symbolism and Hidden Messages in Justin Timberlake's "Supplies" Video

Justin Timberlake dropped his "Supplies" music video on Thursday morning.

The song, produced by Pharrell Williams (who also appears in the video), is the second track to be released off of Timberlake's upcoming album, Man of the Woods, which is set to drop on Feb. 2. After releasing the post-apocalyptic visual starring Eiza González on Thursday, fans began to pick up on the hidden messages throughout the video.

The 36-year-old singer appears to be referencing the #MeToo movement as well as protests against the government in the video and Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and President Donald Trump all make appearances.

Let's take a look at the symbolism and hidden messages in the "Supplies" music video: