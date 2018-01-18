Justin Bieber's Mom Defends Him in Light of Disapproval From Selena Gomez's Mother

Justin Bieber's mom has his back.
Pattie Mallette took to Instagram this morning to share her support for her 23-year-old son amid the rift between him and Selena Gomez's mother.
Mallette posted a photo, cuddling close beside Bieber on a boat.
"I'm so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming," she wrote. "None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good 'fruit' you bear."
She continued, "I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I'm alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back."
She also added a quick follow-up: "Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you?"
Mallette's sweet words come after Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, told GossipCop she's "not happy" about her daughter dating Bieber again.
"Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy," the publication quoted her as saying. "She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed. Selena is an adult and can make her own choices."
Teefey also wrote a long post on Facebook earlier this week, revealing she told her daughter not to work with Woody Allen on the upcoming film A Rainy Day in New York.
"Sorry no one can make Selena do anything she doesn't want to," she wrote. "I had a long talk with her about not talking with him and it didn't click."
Teefey continued, "Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all of her own decisions...No matter how hard you try, it falls on deaf ears."
Gomez has not responded to her mother's comments. However, she did unfollow Teefey on Instagram.